Solid Homme Men’s Fall 2022

The 34-year-old South Korean label Solid Homme continued its foray into Europe with its first Parisian runway show, after two seasons in Milan.

Designer Woo Young Mi, best known in Paris as the founder and creative director of men’s label Wooyoungmi, sent out a range of tweaked classics mixed with casual additions given a faux-vintage air, all seen on a glass-box runway that turned into an infinity-mirror box once the lights went down.

If that and the dancers who appeared midway through were the most striking part of the show — although points for clothes that can bend and twist as they did without looking worse for wear — a closer look backstage turned up the reasons why the brand’s been a hit in its homeland for decades.

Those tad-oversized, shade-too-long or just cropped proportions felt of the moment and perfect to pull a customer in, online and off. But it was the textures — nubby wool used on a duffle coat, cushy bicolor corduroy, and the most velvety faux leather, to name a few — that likely seal many a deal in person.

As for details like 20-sided dice used as cord stoppers or utility clips adjusting a waistline, they were the kind of touches that turned straightforward items into a unique proposition.