Songzio RTW Fall 2022

The fall 2022 collection marks the brand's return to Paris.

Songzio Men’s Fall 2022 Courtesy of Songzio

South Korean fashion label Songzio once again set foot in the international market with a collection that tries to find a balance between Eastern heritage and Western relevance, under the leadership of Jay Songzio, son of brand founder Song Zio.

The brand showed in London for two seasons back in 2017. At the time, it presented tailored pieces with artistic patterns, which felt safe and forgettable.

The new collection could not be any more different, featuring dramatic silhouettes and multilayered textures. The brand’s Asian roots are showcased via the use of color and garment patterns. Some of the details show clear references to the nation’s traditional costumes.

If you are familiar with Netflix’s “Kingdom,” a Korean period drama meets zombie apocalypse  you can easily see the resemblance in the brand’s dark and fast-paced show video.

There are plentiful fashion-forward pieces for urban settings, too. From sublime black dresses targeting city elites to oversize leather jackets, a purple corduroy parka and coats with layers of raw edges for a fashion statement.

The fall 2022 collection marks the brand’s return to Paris. The brand’s founder Songzio was educated in Paris and launched the brand simultaneously in Paris and Seoul in 1993. Jay, who took over creative direction duty in 2017, plans to relocate the brand’s studio to Paris and open its first international boutique later this year at the French capital. 

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

