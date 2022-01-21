×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 21, 2022

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Men’s Fall 2022

Business

Retailers, Officials Seek Solutions to Leap in Shoplifting and Organized Theft

Beauty

EXCLUSIVE: Tessa Thompson Is Armani Beauty’s Newest Face

System Men’s Fall 2022

The South Korean brand reflected on "future nostalgia" with a collection inspired by the Space Age but grounded in contemporary basics.

System RTW Fall 2022 Courtesy of System

Newsflash: It’s 2022, a year that sounds so futuristic it’s almost hard to believe we are living in it. For South Korean label System, it were overtaken by the sentiment of “future nostalgia” — looking at the now through the lens of the past.

“The ‘future’ that we envisioned and hoped for was a lot more optimistic and charming than what we forecast today,” read the show notes, citing Stanley Kubrick’s classic film “2001: A Space Odyssey” and Pierre Cardin’s Space Age collections as influences. While rhinestone-studded slipdresses and bedazzled bomber jackets certainly evoked the stars, much of the collection was a bit more down to earth, with clever takes on contemporary basics — slim turtlenecks, leather blazers and single-breasted overcoats in a subdued palette of black, white and brown.

System Men's Fall 2022
There were touches of whimsy in a black vinyl trouser and glove set seemingly derived from a space suit, and a metallic varsity jacket. A sparkly chain skirt atop trousers was a subtle standout, on-trend with the revisit of early 2000s style. While the brand stayed true to its minimalist roots, with such grand inspirations the label could have afforded to take a few more risks.

System Men's Fall 2022
