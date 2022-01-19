Taakk Men’s Fall 2022

Takuya Morikawa infused his collection with nostalgic 1990s references, adding a whimsical quality to the technical reality that differentiates his work, with its sharp focus on fabric innovation. His aim was to break down boundaries in his psyche, he said through an interpreter during a Zoom preview.

His introspection expressed itself via blurred Impressionist motifs that gave a dreamlike quality to the designs, as on denim pieces with cloudy patterns, jacquards that swirled with mottled pastel hues and moody suiting with a sheen in shades of black and brown.

Wide, flared silhouettes with ’90s influences and a veer toward sportswear took the brand in a new direction design-wise, giving it a streetwise edge.

Highlights included pieces worked with Morikawa’s own version of faux leather, its surface applied onto wool to create a perfecto jacket on top that gradually became a trench coat, creating an understated yet distinctive look.