Uniforme Men’s Fall 2022

Just three years after launching their young brand, Uniforme founders Hugues Fauchard and Rémi Bats decamped for Nantes, a two-and-a-half hour train ride from Paris.

It’s clearly done them some good. Not only are they closer to their factories to have tighter — and less wasteful — control over their production, the move has given them access to nature and more time for cultural life and contemplation away from the hustle and bustle of the capital. They’ve subtly dropped Paris from their name.

As a result, the duo drilled down on the basics of their brand, revisiting key pieces and perfecting the oversize shirting, tailored trousers and knitwear they have become known for.

“It’s been a time of introspection, to revisit to get a sense of the brand, the core of our creative process,” said Fauchard, adding that this presentation is their answer to fashion’s ongoing overproduction and consumption problem.

“Today, the brand is out of trend, and we are very comfortable with that and it’s something we want to push. Our obsession is to work on the idea of a wardrobe — not a collection — to develop season after season, time after time.”

The result is a tightly edited take of essentials. Cozy cashmere turtlenecks sported double collars — all the better to take refuge in. Overcoats added small pleats at the back to allow adjustments as needed as well as nearly undetectable elongated elbow patches, both tiny tweaks designed to make the garment more durable and built to last.