Valette Studio Men’s Fall 2022

Four seasons in, Pierre-François Valette is hitting his stride on the path to dusting off men’s tailoring — and for all genders, as around 60 percent of his customers are female, according to him.

This segued into this season’s inspiration which was an English lord whose wardrobe is flavored by Pop Art, Andy Warhol’s Factory and gender-fluid performers — Freddy Mercury, David Bowie and Mick Jagger appeared in conversation.

“I wanted something a bit ironic, funny. This time, I managed to detach myself from the garments to really start telling stories,” he said, showing a look book shot on a set covered in Factory-like aluminum, just like the furniture of his space at the Sphère showroom.

New this season was the denim used for tailored slacks with a tuxedo stripe design along the leg. They brought a sense of elevation to his nonchalant aristocrats.

It contributed to the “casual couture” vibe floating over these over-easy robe coats, pretty shirts finished with a bow at the neck and sweaters. Quilted reversible blousons could be turned inside-out into a more structured version modeled after a shirt. A thousand pearl buttons sewn on a shirt nodded to Freddy Mercury’s God Save the Queen era.

In blending his precise cuts with loungewear materials and denim, he hit a balanced combination of streetwear and tailoring that feels very much in the now.