Vuarnet RTW Fall 2022

If the video announcing Boramy Viguier as creative director of French ski and eyewear brand Vuarnet teased glamorous après-ski activities, its sequel presenting his first collection for the brand had more of an epic, fantasy mood.

But don’t expect any of the Parisian designer’s recent forays into the fantastic to play out here. Asked about his inspiration, Viguier said he boiled down the essence of the brand to the idea of utilitarian clothes worn on the mountains — “almost like workwear,” as he put it.

Also floating in this assortment of technical garments, ready-to-wear pieces and miscellany accessories — eyewear, too — is the futurism that founder Jean Vuarnet, an Olympic champion, once embodied. Cue Viguier’s aerodynamic, almost sparse and nearly all-black looks.

Among the standouts were the little blousons adorned with little more than graphic plays on the label’s initial; intarsia knit vests featuring a tuft of artemisia flowers or a ski jumper, or outerwear equally effective for après-ski moments as in a frosty urban setting.

“What’s great about this brand is that there is a strong heritage — alpine skiing more than gear — because most capitalize on their innovation only,” said Viguier, pointing out another piece of its heritage: its Made in France production.

The brand, which is quietly updating its flagship stores — Paris at the tail end of 2021, New York this year — is also planning to offer the range through its e-commerce site and through a network of retailers it is currently building.