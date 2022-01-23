Wales Bonner Men’s Fall 2022

In one of her strongest collections yet, Grace Wales Bonner looked at handcraft, the natural world and the lives of Don and Moki Cherry as they raised a family, and made music and art, within a wider community of friends and creative colleagues in 1970s Sweden.

For a collection called “Togetherness,” Wales Bonner riffed on the Cherrys’ wardrobes, and also on Moki’s handmade textiles and artwork. The result was a smorgasbord of color, texture and handcraft that conjured the couple’s bohemian lifestyle, sense of adventure and connection to nature.

Although this collection had a strong ’70s current — in the form of lean pajama suits with little mirror embellishments; bell-bottom jeans, and a knitted halter dress and trouser combo — it wasn’t literal or nostalgic, but rather fresh, and sporty.

There was more women’s wear here than in past seasons: Wales Bonner said during an interview that the collection was also about how she wants to dress right now, in clothing that “uplifts the mood and the spirit.”

To wit, she paired an embellished A-line skirt with a striped rugby shirt, chunky socks and Adidas Originals sneakers, part of an ongoing collaboration with the brand. The look was outdoorsy, and glam — a rare hybrid.

A double-breasted check coat and a candy pink and white ’40s style dress both had vintage-shop flair. Wales Bonner put a sporty stamp on the latter, pairing the sweet, silky dress with cream, wide-legged, tailored trousers.

Wales Bonner described her more formal looks as “exuberant evening.” These included a jacket abloom with red and orange poppies, and a halter-top dress with satin and crochet stripes. The model dressed in it was barefoot, and wore ankle bracelets, capturing the easy, irreverent mood of the collection.