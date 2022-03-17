×
Bed J.W. Ford Men’s Fall 2022

A modern rock ‘n’ roll collection ran the gamut from softly tailored suits to tie-dye printed faux fur coats.

Bed J.W. Ford Men's Fall 2022 Courtesy of Bed J.W. Ford

Shinpei Yamagishi went rock ‘n’ roll for fall, dressing his models in a variety of cool, polished and psychedelic looks. His take on slim, three-button suits included sportswear-inspired trousers, neckties made of shirting fabric and wrapped scarf-like around the neck and cardigans layered between shirts and jackets. Then there were looks with a slightly harder edge, like an elongated moto vest worn with wide-legged trousers and a space dye jersey top.

While many of the pieces were done in neutrals such as ivory, tan, black and gray, Yamagishi contrasted these with bright prints and solids. Colorful faux fur coats in a tie-dye pattern stood out in blue and purple or orange and green, while oversized bucket hats in the same fabric looked like they could have walked out of a Jamiroquai video. Other recurring elements included peace signs knit into sweaters, and cardigans with inner pockets shaped like mittens to keep the wearer’s hands nice and cozy. A series of candy-colored, sometimes collarless jackets and coats anchored the brighter pieces, such as a tie-dyed T-shirt paired with loose chartreuse pants.

Bed J.W. Ford Men's Fall 2022
The collection came together cohesively, with a clear theme, familiar but edgy silhouettes, and plenty of unique detailing.

