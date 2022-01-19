Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022

Drawing inspiration from music is nothing new for Junya Watanabe, but for his latest men’s collection, he went a step further than simply honoring a particular genre or time period: This time, he emulated and “remixed” the unique style of Jamiroquai’s founder and lead singer Jay Kay. The two creators worked together on the collection, which incorporates elements from various indigenous cultures around the world, as well as modern streetwear elements.

Watanabe used panels of Mexican blanket fabrics on black or checked anoraks, quilted jackets and bombers, giving them a colorful, slightly bohemian feel. He also applied a mishmash of materials in patchwork on Levi’s jeans, and stitched together blazers from a mix of orange, navy satin and grosgrain trim. There were ’90s influences as well, such as a color-blocked, oversize blouson jacket in teal, sky blue and white.

Never one to shy away from collaborations, Watanabe worked with Pendleton on some of the textiles he used, as well as with Levi’s, New Balance, Karrimor, Carhartt and Stepney Workers Club on various collection pieces. He enlisted Benny Andallo to make hats, including oversize, furry versions inspired by those worn by Jay Kay in the past.

To underscore the Jamiroquai connection, Watanabe presented his collection with a video resembling the band’s famed “Virtual Insanity” music video, even including a remix of the popular song as the soundtrack. Models mimicked Jay Kay’s signature dance style as they bounced around a stark room with white tiled walls.