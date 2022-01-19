×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: January 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Journalist André Leon Talley Dead at 73

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton and Nike ‘Air Force 1’ by Virgil Abloh Sneaker to Launch With Auction

Fashion

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022

The Japanese designer worked with Jamiroquai founder and frontman Jay Kay on a collection the mimics the singer's eclectic style.

View Gallery 36 Photos
View Gallery 36 Photos
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022 Courtesy of Junya Watanabe

Drawing inspiration from music is nothing new for Junya Watanabe, but for his latest men’s collection, he went a step further than simply honoring a particular genre or time period: This time, he emulated and “remixed” the unique style of Jamiroquai’s founder and lead singer Jay Kay. The two creators worked together on the collection, which incorporates elements from various indigenous cultures around the world, as well as modern streetwear elements.

Watanabe used panels of Mexican blanket fabrics on black or checked anoraks, quilted jackets and bombers, giving them a colorful, slightly bohemian feel. He also applied a mishmash of materials in patchwork on Levi’s jeans, and stitched together blazers from a mix of orange, navy satin and grosgrain trim. There were ’90s influences as well, such as a color-blocked, oversize blouson jacket in teal, sky blue and white.

Collection Gallery 36 Photos
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
View Gallery

Never one to shy away from collaborations, Watanabe worked with Pendleton on some of the textiles he used, as well as with Levi’s, New Balance, Karrimor, Carhartt and Stepney Workers Club on various collection pieces. He enlisted Benny Andallo to make hats, including oversize, furry versions inspired by those worn by Jay Kay in the past.

To underscore the Jamiroquai connection, Watanabe presented his collection with a video resembling the band’s famed “Virtual Insanity” music video, even including a remix of the popular song as the soundtrack. Models mimicked Jay Kay’s signature dance style as they bounced around a stark room with white tiled walls.

Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022 36 Photos
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2022
View Gallery

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad