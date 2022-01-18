Undercover Men’s Fall 2022

Jun Takahashi often finds inspiration in great works of cinema, and for his latest men’s collection, he turned to the master of suspense himself: Alfred Hitchcock. Collaborating with both the acclaimed filmmaker’s estate and one of his iconic films, “Psycho,” Takahashi lent what he called his “distorted and unique perspective” to everyday clothes, extending them “beyond the conventional.”

Once again eschewing a runway show due to COVID-19, Takahashi presented his latest offering in look book form. He opened with a series of oversize suits and outerwear in black or dark gray, with scenes from “Psycho” stitched onto them as rectangular patches. Letter jackets bore both a Hitchcock logo and a “U” for Undercover on the front, and Hitchcock’s face or the “Psycho” logo on the back. A trio of denim jackets and coats with scenes from the classic woven into their entire back panel were a more striking, fashion-forward interpretation of the collaboration.

Following the letter jackets, Takahashi extended his school theme beyond the Hitchcock-inspired items, showing collegiate sweaters bearing various slogans. He paired these with pleated skirts and checked scarves for a gender-neutral look. He also brightened up the offering with cable-knit sweaters in shocking pink or fluorescent yellow, giving classic pieces a fresh look. Outdoorsy, hunting-inspired cargo pants, checked pullovers, toggle coats and reinterpretations of camouflage outerwear followed.

Takahashi rounded out his collection with a series of elegant, polished suiting in various of-the-moment silhouettes: pleated skirts layered between trousers and a double-breasted coat, slim trousers with zippers at the back topped with hip-length jackets, or loose-fitting joggers paired with sporty blousons.