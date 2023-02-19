×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Simone Rocha RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Robyn Lynch Men’s Fall 2023

The Woolmark Prize finalist subverted Irish cliches and spun them into a collection that celebrates her identity.

View Gallery 20 Photos
View Gallery 20 Photos
Robyn Lynch Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Robyn Lynch

For fall 2023, Robyn Lynch presented a collection that celebrated her Irish identity while subverting Irish cliches and showing how she has integrated merino wool into her sportswear-influenced design language.

“I want to represent Ireland in a contemporary menswear market and I don’t feel it’s done. And I also don’t feel like it’s done in a humorous way. I took the most stereotactic things you can think of when it comes to Ireland: green shamrocks, leprechauns, and harps, and took ownership of it,” she explained after the show.

As one of this year’s International Woolmark Prize finalists, a large chunk of the collection was developed with merino wool, as developing a merino wool capsule was the main task for the final.

Lynch didn’t disappoint. She offered cable knits, hoodies, box-fit fleece, and hiking pants made with wool in all shades of green, and sweaters with cute motifs such as a flock of sheep standing on the map of Ireland, as well as cartoon characters performing Gaelic folk dances, or playing the harp.

“I have been using merino wool since season one. So it just felt like a natural adoption and being part of that prize means that I have the financial perturbations that come with it that allowed me to really buy yarn because it’s expensive,” the designer added.

For the runway music, Lynch enlisted Róisín Berkeley, who she met at a small art festival in Ireland, to perform at the show. “Everything was completely composed by her. All original,” she noted.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Robyn Lynch Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad