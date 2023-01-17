×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

A wardrobe-building collection of terrific garb where every inch and sartorial detail count.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Umit Benan

Umit Benan has a sharp sense of style and knack for conjuring a very specific attitude.

His B+ fall collection centered on “the way Milanese dress usually, but in a more modern way,” he said. It may sound quite nonspecific, but it’s not: at Benan every inch counts, his scissors focused on the little sartorial details one can hardly explain with words but easily spots looking up close.

Crisp beige chino pants came wide-legged with front pleats, tuxedo jackets had a ‘70s flair, with structured shoulders, a nipped waist and a double, detachable shawl collar that added edge and personality; throw-on-and-go woolen blazers boasted round lapels, they looked chic even when the collar accidentally stood up; cashmere maxi coats were almost floor-sweeping, providing men with immediate stature; silk shirts had bibs or little neck scarves that could be tied and knotted in a zillion ways.

Word has it that some of the industry’s heavyweights regularly wear Benan’s made-to-measure creations.

For his ready-to-wear line, he distilled their wardrobe for “casual stuff [done] in a luxurious way.” It included a padded rainproof shirt jacket in which nylon was traded for silk and a regular lining for a cocooning cashmere layer. It appeared exactly as those Milan men on their Vespas would wear on a rainy November day, except for the fabric choice.

Same same, but oh so different.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

B+ Umit Benan Men’s Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad