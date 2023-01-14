×
Friday's Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Billionaire Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Billionaire

The confident silver-fox models embodying Billionaire’s target customers suavely walked around the intimate bar of the Principe di Savoia hotel bedecked in velvet tuxedos, cashmere coats and crocodile jackets.

The location fitted the ethos of the brand, which Philipp Plein intends to keep niche and exclusive, in sync with the high-spending audience it is aimed at. Consequently the brand’s collections are usually concise and focus on exalting opulent fabrications and the craftsmanship of the Italian ateliers Plein partners with rather than aiming to set new design trends.

Still, earthy tones and a hunting theme that inspired daywear alternatives gave the fall 2023 collection a more credible appeal compared to previous outings. In between eccentric sequined tuxedo jackets and biker options in leather or snakeskin, quilted blazer jackets and camel-hued coats with the Billionaire crest and denim and forest green corduroy pants tucked into combat boots popped up. So did an all-over print of hunting dogs splashed on separates, but in a way that felt off with the overall sense of luxury Plein seeks to imbue in the brand.

“We have the rock star, the dandy and the athlete,” Plein said, describing the roster of labels under his control and referring to his namesake line, Billionaire and Plein Sport, respectively. To reinforce his commitment to keep the various identities distinct, he teased that the Plein Sport event the next day would go in the opposite direction with more than 5,000 people attending. The queue for a drink will be on a whole other level, for sure.

