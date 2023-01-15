×
Prada Men’s Fall 2023

Emporio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

Brioni Men’s Fall 2023

The brand’s design director Norbert Stumpfl abides by the belief that Brioni should be about understated and personal luxury and he outdid himself with this beautiful collection.

Brioni RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Brioni

Brioni should be about understated and personal luxury that the wearer enjoys — showing off is not part of his vocabulary. The brand’s design director Norbert Stumpfl continues to carefully fine tune the collections according to this belief and for fall he again presented an exquisite lineup that spoke volumes about the craftsmanship of Brioni’s artisans.

The mannequins, placed as if they were meeting and greeting each other in an Italian piazza, conveyed the idea of ease and comfort, donning the soft tailored looks that have become increasingly key to the designer.  

“The garments should accompany the body in its movement, they are fluid and deconstructed, super light,” said Stumpfl.

A presentation is the best possible mode of introducing Brioni’s collections since touching the precious fabrics — exemplified by an unlined albino cashmere coat over a silk suit — and seeing the details up close — such as eyelets all made by hand — makes all the difference. 

“Perfection is achieved with ease despite the extensive work behind each garment,” said the designer.

Jackets were longer and pants fuller. Shoulders were defined but light at the same time.

There were also shearling coats, calf blousons, and crocodile blazers. A no-crease cashmere, silk and linen suit was presented in azure, against a generally muted palette.

Brioni RTW Fall 2023
Brioni RTW Fall 2023
Brioni RTW Fall 2023
For evening, there were shawl-collared dinner jackets in silk moiré and peak-lapel smoking jackets in handwoven jacquard with velvet intarsia. A standout with a brocade effect that took five months to create was made by hand on a 17th century loom. It was spectacular, and has already been sold to a knowing customer.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

