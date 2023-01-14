×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fendi Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Marco Bizzarri Is Staying Put at Gucci

Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2023

In the collection, there were echoes of Cucinelli's latest project — the launch of his first wine at the end of last year.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

In November, Brunello Cucinelli presented his first wine, the 2018 vintage of the Rosso del Castello di Solomeo. That experience seeped into Cucinelli’s men’s fall collection which, he said, can change in a season while staying true to its singular identity — and, why not, even improve with time if styled accordingly. So much so that the headline of the Cucinelli notes read: “Timeless Reserves and New Blends.”

This translated into new pairings that injected novelty with some tried and true Cucinelli designs. For example, a beautiful braided cardigan was lined with the softest down padding, worn over pinstriped pants.

Knitwear is a Cucinelli forte and this collection didn’t disappoint with either lightweight sweaters in wool and silk worn under tailored blazers, or thicker cashmere designs that had an outdoorsy feel.

Wine was also the inspiration for the intense shades of red — Barbera, maroon and burgundy — that at times had a grayish hue that conveyed the idea of an ageing process. Beige, camel, sand, panama and ecru contrasted with deep or light blue. Red velvet stood out on tuxedo jackets but also in a waterproof model that was part of Cucinelli’s first ski capsule.

Outerwear pieces were a standout, ranging from sartorial coats to parkas. Luxurious beaver fabrics or cozy cashmere and vicuña enriched bomber and aviator jackets lined in a soft shearling.

The suit was the cornerstone of the collection, presented in a comfortable and versatile way, mixing jackets — often double breasted —  with different pants, such as loose and high-rise styles or with pleated details.

Field jackets with four pockets, also in suede with a shearling lining, will surely have buyers whip out their order books.

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2023
Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2023
Brunello Cucinelli Men’s Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Brunello Cucinelli Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad