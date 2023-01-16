×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Zegna Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wijnants Becomes Artistic Director at Maison Ullens

Corneliani Men’s Fall 2023

The second Circle collection Paul Surridge presented for the brand felt personal and reflected the sophisticated taste of the designer.

View Gallery 19 Photos
View Gallery 19 Photos
Corneliani Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Corneliani

For his second collaboration with Corneliani on the Circle line, Paul Surridge turned to his “memories of colors, fabrics and textures.”

Leveraging his several decades in the industry, Surridge believes he, too, has heritage and that it was time to bring into the collection his childhood memories, his “Northern soul” and “desirable, timeless and beautifully crafted” pieces.

Enter the worsted virgin wool coats and maxi blazers or the quilted trench, and classic fabrics including flannel, tweed, Shetland-inspired wool and brushed cotton.

The coat was revisited with dropped shoulders and maxi raglan sleeves. The blazer was supersized, becoming a new caban worn over a suit.

There were also beautiful knits with flat ribbing and super fine and light blends.

Effortlessness and comfort were key in the lineup, said Surridge, as he “explored the difference between how clothes feel versus how they look.”

The silhouette was soft and informal, helped by the stretch textures inspired by the 1990s.

In sync with the sustainability-driven ethos of the collection, the separates were conceived to last over the seasons.

It was a personal collection that reflected the sophisticated taste and gentle luxury of the designer.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Corneliani Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad