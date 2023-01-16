Corneliani Men’s Fall 2023

For his second collaboration with Corneliani on the Circle line, Paul Surridge turned to his “memories of colors, fabrics and textures.”

Leveraging his several decades in the industry, Surridge believes he, too, has heritage and that it was time to bring into the collection his childhood memories, his “Northern soul” and “desirable, timeless and beautifully crafted” pieces.

Enter the worsted virgin wool coats and maxi blazers or the quilted trench, and classic fabrics including flannel, tweed, Shetland-inspired wool and brushed cotton.

The coat was revisited with dropped shoulders and maxi raglan sleeves. The blazer was supersized, becoming a new caban worn over a suit.

There were also beautiful knits with flat ribbing and super fine and light blends.

Effortlessness and comfort were key in the lineup, said Surridge, as he “explored the difference between how clothes feel versus how they look.”

The silhouette was soft and informal, helped by the stretch textures inspired by the 1990s.

In sync with the sustainability-driven ethos of the collection, the separates were conceived to last over the seasons.

It was a personal collection that reflected the sophisticated taste and gentle luxury of the designer.