Kiton Men’s Fall 2023

The Neapolitan brand has evolved its signature tailoring into more relaxed looks.

Kiton Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Kiton

Kiton refreshed the format of its presentation this season, moving out of its palazzo in Via Pontaccio for an evening event in Piazza Sempione near the storied city gate Arco della Pace.

Gone were the mannequins and racks of clothes. In their place, waiters serving drinks and fish appetizer spoons weaved around the guests wandering through the rooms, red lights flashing and giant screens projecting the images of male and female models wearing the fall collection — this a reminder of the increasing relevance of the women’s category for the Neapolitan brand.

Kiton has evolved its signature tailoring into more relaxed looks, with slightly longer pants, jackets and knitwear. The less formal look was reflected in the plaid flannel or denim shirts and cardigan jackets, crafted with four-strand cashmere for a softer and deconstructed fit. These also incorporated chic geometric weaving motifs.

At the same time, Kiton continues to invest in the research of owned fabrics and did not stay away from presenting its tailored jackets in double cashmere or vicuña.

The color palette juxtaposed gray, blue and beige with joyful orange, burgundy and green. Several mismatched suits brought additional novelty to the lineup.

Founder Ciro Paone was an art buff and his daughter Maria Giovanna, in charge of womenswear, and her cousin, chief executive officer Antonio, known as Totò De Matteis, inherited this passion and continue to build the art collection at the company’s headquarters. This season, this translated in knitwear that featured plaid patterns reminiscent of the geometric motifs of Mondrian art and Neoplasticism.

De Matteis believes men are increasingly attentive to their wardrobes, changing depending on the occasion and longing to enjoy life after the pandemic, so that Kiton is bringing the tuxedo back into the spotlight. On to the party!

