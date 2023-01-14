×
Emporio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fendi Men’s Fall 2023

Percy Hynes White Attends First Fashion Show

Neil Barrett Men’s Fall 2023

Barrett channeled underground uniforms in this commercially savvy collection that lacked some needed zing.

Neil Barrett Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Neil Barrett

Neil Barrett is a ‘90s kid. He experienced the decade’s music and underground scene first hand and is embracing the wave of nostalgia sweeping through fashion with brio.

He is also very specific about his idea of masculinity, often rigorous and graphic in its minimalism, inspired as it is by uniforms. They are signs of belonging and community to him, for as much as they flatten individual expression they are also instrumental in defining one.

Backed by a new manufacturing partner, Barrett seemed re-energized about meticulously working on fabrics and silhouettes rather than channeling a seasonal theme.

Explaining the creative process at his Milan studio while shooting the lookbook images attached here, he went into the subtle details behind the construction of his Buffalo leather overshirts paired with wide-leg sartorial pants, twisted argyle knits with cuffed leisure bottoms, workwear-nodding pants, rayon tracksuits and mixed-media sweats and coats.

The lineup included zodiac sign-bearing T-shirts only for the first half of the year, the remainder to be unveiled with June’s spring collection. They will no doubt make for a retail hit. 

Next year the brand marks its 25th anniversary and potentially its return to the catwalk. But while Barrett’s fashion still looks fresh, it needs to retrieve its former edge.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

