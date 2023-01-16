×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 13, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Zegna Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Signs BTS Member Jimin as Global Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Christian Wijnants Becomes Artistic Director at Maison Ullens

Zegna Men’s Fall 2023

Called The Oasi of Cashmere, the brand's fall collection focused on this precious fabric.

View Gallery 54 Photos
View Gallery 54 Photos
Zegna Men's Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The entrance at the Zegna show provided a clue to the focus of the brand this season, with an installation where cashmere flakes swirled and swished around in an air chamber protected by ceiling-high glass windows. The intent was to show guests a key phase of the production of Oasi Cashmere fabrics at the company’s plant in Trivero.

The second cue was the name of the collection: The Oasi of Cashmere.

To be sure, 70 percent of the collection was made using the precious fabric and 20 percent included cashmere mixed with other fabrics.

“Innovation passes through the fibers and how they are woven and treated,” said artistic director Alessandro Sartori during a preview of the collection, underscoring the importance of materials and textures in developing his vision. “Style and technicality go hand-in-hand,” he contended.

In fact, there’s always something to be said about the impact and excitement of a fashion show, but in the case of Zegna, the opportunity to touch the fabrics and listen to Sartori’s description of the treatments and research behind the garments is an experience in itself. 

Zegna’s techniques are so special that it seems it would be quite a feat to reproduce the looks without the company’s “hybrid technologies,” as Sartori called them.

Nothing is as it appears in the hands of Sartori and the skilled Zegna artisans. The brand’s signature Oasi Cashmere was treated to look like wool bouclé, jerseys were felt-like or shown with brushed and needle-punched finishes.

Collection Gallery 54 Photos
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
View Gallery

Cashmere was scraped by hand and treated to look like fleece, while another technique made it look like Casentino wool.

All this aside, the collection was a standout as Sartori evolved his soft tailoring, insisting on the absence of construction, which allowed him to play with his signature layering and tone-on-tone hues. He gradually shifted the attention on the color palette from the first group of gray suits — introducing a jacket with cropped sleeves — passing through earthy tones and a series of canary and mustard yellow looks — all opaque, not a shine in sight.

While there were sack-inspired jackets, the silhouette was long and vertical seen, for example, in the beautiful over-the-knee 3D jacquard coats with geometric motifs. The latter were also brushed onto puffed-up outerwear. Coats and blazers without collars were worn over full pants. A down jacket in baby calf was treated to look like it had been folded and sprayed where the folds appeared. 

The knits were beautiful, coming in honeycomb patterns or exquisite intarsia.

Several models wore light turtlenecks under their jackets, a trend Sartori is obviously pushing and that was embraced first by chairman and chief executive officer Gildo Zegna, who greeted guests at the show.

The collection included Zegna’s trademarked UsetheExisting fabrics crafted from alpaca, cotton-blend corduroy and wool twill.

Sartori also sent a plethora of accessories down the runway — sprinkled with black pebbles — with a series of covetable bags and the new Vetta Triple Stich boot.

The show was an occasion to tease the partnership with Los Angeles-based brand The Elder Statesman, unveiling for example a tweed cashmere coat in a beautiful bacca red. The collection will be fully disclosed at the end of February during Paris Fashion Week. 

The show was one of the highlights of a strong Milan Men’s Fashion Week — that is, until the end, when the main exit was closed, leading to total confusion as to how guests could get out.

Zegna Men's Fall 2023 54 Photos
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
Zegna Men's Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Zegna Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad