Teddy Vonranson Men’s RTW Fall 2023

Teddy von Ranson has broken out of the fray.

The menswear designer, who spent 15 years at Ralph Lauren and was also the creative director of the Frye Group, is now making his mark with his own brand. Called Teddy Vonranson, the line of updated American classics blends an East and West Coast sensibility that reflects the bicoastal background of the Canadian-turned-New Yorker who studied fashion in Los Angeles.

His fall collection reflects a retreat he took to Maine, where he soaked in the rugged coastline, quaint harbors, soaring mountains and evergreen forests. He used that as the backdrop for a lineup that offered staples such as plaids and tartans in a matching shirt and bomber in Black Stewart as well as leather and suede chore coats, fringed jackets and blazers.

“Traditional clan tartans felt cool to me,” he said. “It’s the tightest collection we’ve ever produced, but I think it has a strong edit and point of view.”

“It’s classic preppy mashed up with street,” added Peter Gryson, who recently came on board as chief executive officer to handle the business end of the brand that sells at Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue, Ron Herman and others. “It’s artisanal, sexy, playful, youthful and distinctly American.”

Von Ranson’s signature color for the season is cobalt blue, which he used in a melton peacoat as well as a single-breasted suit. The Maine reference also came through in cabled fisherman sweaters in cashmere with touches of cobalt and charcoal.

And in a nod to genderless fashion, von Ranson offered up a kilt with a matching pant and popover in a polyester twill and a traditional plaid pattern.

With this collection — and the addition of a brand operator in Gryson, who said he is targeting the Asian market as a key growth opportunity — von Ranson is a name that is bound to become better known in the future.