×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Acne Studios Men’s Fall 2023

Jonny Johansson's caveman-themed collection was an ironic take on toxic masculinity.

View Gallery 22 Photos
View Gallery 22 Photos
Acne Studios MenÕs Fall 2023 Courtesy of Acne Studios

Jonny Johansson is no stranger to gender bending, but with war and soccer in the headlines, he felt the moment was ripe to revisit masculine stereotypes. His fall collection for Acne Studios was a send-up of the ultimate he-man: the cave dweller. 

The designer picked the theme as an ironic take on toxic masculinity. 

“What’s so interesting now with young men is that they don’t have this baggage, which maybe I carry around,” he said. “Last season, when we had the casting, all the boys came with a handbag, and all the girls came with a skateboard. It’s something that’s been going on for a while, but now these young people live it, it’s not just a fashion fad.”  

He may feel burdened by the weight of received ideas, but you could never accuse Johansson of thinking inside the box. His caveman looked like a cross between a wrestler and Britney Spears. 

Dirty jeans, oversize jackets and patchwork plaids contrasted with corset tops and spiral-laced pants, while lacy underwear peeked out from the waistband of black biker pants or baggy pinstriped slacks.

Tie-dyed, washed and bleached fabrics echoed the mineral textures of cave walls, while snug singlets were worn with calf socks, in a wry take on soccer’s stranglehold on the male psyche. 

“I don’t feel comfortable with a man that acts like a ‘real man,’ but I feel very comfortable with the aesthetic,” Johansson mused. “It’s something that feels like home.”

Collection Gallery 22 Photos
Acne Studios Men's Fall 2023
Acne Studios Men's Fall 2023
Acne Studios Men's Fall 2023
View Gallery

He explained that a cropped T-shirt emblazoned with the name “Greta” was a jokey reference to his reclusive reputation, which has prompted friends to compare him to silent screen star Greta Garbo. 

But in light of recent events, it could read as a sign of support for Greta Thunberg, the climate activist who set Twitter alight with her caustic replies to taunts from misogynist TikTok star Andrew Tate, who was subsequently arrested by Romanian authorities as part of a human trafficking and rape investigation.

Johansson has known Thunberg since she was a toddler in the same day care center as his son. “I could have never imagined in daycare that she would be what she is,” he marveled. 

No doubt, his teenage self could not have imagined either a future where boys are free to wear high-heeled shoes and bra tops. With this free-wheeling collection, stretching those boundaries just got a little more fun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Acne Studios Tackles Toxic Masculinity With Caveman-themed Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad