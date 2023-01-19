×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Rick Owens Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Rosalía Rocks the Louis Vuitton Show

Amiri Men’s Fall 2023

Mike Amiri's collection was inspired by his musical hero DJ .Premier, who performed at the show.

View Gallery 54 Photos
View Gallery 54 Photos
Amiri Men’s Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

The invitation for Mike Amiri’s fall collection was a miniature record player loaded with a track by legendary hip-hop producer DJ Premier — presumably so guests could try their luck at scratching out their own beat.

Fortunately, the man himself was on hand to perform with The Badder Band at the Paris Fashion Week event, setting the tone for a nostalgic stroll through the ‘90s, when the music coming out of New York City was captivating teenagers nationwide.

Amiri began his career in Los Angeles crafting stage pieces for rock ‘n’ roll performers. He fused that taste for glitz with his signature slouchy tailoring, adding sparkle via crystal-embellished knits, and sequined shirt-and-pant sets that provided a glamorous alternative to the tuxedo. “Formal doesn’t really mean ‘suit’ anymore. It means a thoughtful pairing,” he said backstage.   

In terms of fabrications, the lineup rivaled that of many leading European luxury houses. Texture was key, with innovations including a croc-embossed tie-dye leather jacket and pants; fuzzy cargo pants, and hairy suits made from reverse weave silk that mimicked the look of fur. Accessories included newsboy caps, chunky skate sneakers and bags shaped like vinyl records.

Amiri, who is of Iranian descent, signaled his solidarity with the female-led anti-government protests in Iran by taking his bow in a T-shirt with the slogan: “Woman Life Freedom.” It was a powerful move from a designer who’s fast expanding his global reach.

He plans to open a store in Chicago this year and is scouting for locations in London and Paris.

“Our stores are opening on the same streets as many of the heritage houses and I’m inspired by people like Tom Ford, who have put their name out there and found his place as an American within global luxury, just by being assertive and true to who he is,” said Amiri, who doubles as chief executive officer and creative director of his company.

Collection Gallery 54 Photos
Amiri Men’s Fall 2023
Amiri Men’s Fall 2023
Amiri Men’s Fall 2023
View Gallery

“And I think for us, it’s kind of following along those footsteps of really coming and presenting something of that caliber, regardless of being from Los Angeles or the U.S., but on a global stage really being able to stand among the best,” he added.

With this slick show, Amiri not only conjured his past, but gave a glimpse of his future.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Hot Summer Bags

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

DJ Premier Performed at Amiri's Show During Paris Fashion Week

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad