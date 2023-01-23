×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Fashion

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Drama helped put Obegero on the map, but three years in, the main exercise is to establish staples.

View Gallery 23 Photos
View Gallery 23 Photos
Arturo Obegero Men's Fall 2023 Courtesy of Arturo Obegero

What do you call someone who is sexual, powerful and intelligent?

“If it’s a man, he’d be ‘normal’ or admired. But if it’s a woman, she’s a femme fatale when she’s actually a go-getter,” said designer Arturo Obegero.

But upon closer inspection of this villainous female trope, particularly strong in the ’40s and ‘50s film noir he loves, he found them to be empowered, confident and determined enough to give “that last push to get what you want.”

Drama helped put Obegero on the map but three years in, the main exercise is to establish staples for a brand that’s all about “100 percent comfortable in your skin.”

That’s not a byword for bland or basic in a universe flavored with dance, bullfighting and for this season, muses like Louise Brooks, Rudolph Valentino and Helmut Newton’s photographs.

The designer reworked cropped jackets and matador trousers, in patchworks of stripes or even faux fur. Jeans came with a discrete trompe-l’oeil of suspenders while a 5-in-1 trench could be separated into a jacket, wrap skirt and vest.

Knitwear, introduced this season, came in the shape of tuxedo trousers and a shawl-collar blazer. Looking relaxed yet polished, these were the kind of clothes that a go-getter could confidently turn into a go-to option.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Arturo Obegero Men’s Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad