×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Bianca Saunders Men’s Fall 2023

Saunders channeled the cheeky humor of Jamaican comedian and actor Oliver Samuels for a show full of soft details and a few rough edges.

Ten in the morning may have been too early for a drink, but not for Bianca Saunders, whose set was inspired by the comedy sketches of Jamaica’s famous funny man Oliver Samuels.

It included a little bar set with crystal decanters and tall stools. To one side there was an easy chair, tables set with flowers and a doorway hung with lace curtains.

Models mingled in the little tableau before walking onto the catwalk in the raw, industrial show space that hummed with recordings of Samuels’ broad comedy and reggae beats.

The collection had a laid-back feel and a gentle color palette. Saunders said she wanted it to feel “makeshift, pulled-together” and spontaneous, much like Samuels’ skits.

Tailored suits and coats in shades of sand and cream came with rounded shoulders and a single fold at the front, while denim had raw, stringy edges.

Other breezy silhouettes were fit for a seaside holiday, such as a boxy shirt that was a glimmering shade of oyster shell, a satiny robe coat and matching trousers, and pajama suits with psychedelic wave patterns. Loose-fitting knit tops and trousers, the color of clotted cream, were made for breezy nights.

Although some might find those folds, and other jacket details, too fussy and the psychedelic patterns dizzying, this collection was one of Saunders’ sharpest yet, lighthearted and full of old-fashioned fun.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad