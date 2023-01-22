Isabel Marant Men’s Fall 2023

Isabel Marant wanted this collection to be “easy, cozy, comfortable — and realistic.” She wants men to reach for her clothes, and for them not to get lost in the back of the closet, so she challenged herself to reinterpret some wardrobe classics.

There was a heavy dose of bohemian luxe — and color galore. “I’m not afraid to put guys in bright pink,” said the designer, who didn’t stop there. She dressed them in lemon yellow, sapphire blue, teal tie-dye stripes and bright orange plaid.

A silky baseball jacket shone like a freshly polished sapphire, while chunky, brushed mohair cardigans with tie-dye stripes traveled straight from the hippie trail to Marant’s Paris showroom.

Hot pink washed denim jeans snuggled up to matching cable sweaters, while lemon yellow worked double time, for tracksuit bottoms and fuzzy cropped knits.

Marant reworked plaid shirts and sleeveless, zip-front vests, adding clashing tones of blue and bright orange, and paired cropped, tweedy sweaters with slouchy, low-slung jeans.

Even the humble beanie got a makeover with colored stripes, blurry spots or zigzag patterns inspired by antique carpets. These were clothes for colorful characters and there’s no way they’ll get lost in the back of the closet.