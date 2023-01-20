×
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Junya Watanabe Man Fall 2023

The collection riffed on protective gear for BMX and motocross.

View Gallery 46 Photos
View Gallery 46 Photos
Junya Watanabe Men’s Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Junya Watanabe, often partial to outdoorsy looks reminiscent of hunting and fishing, is now seriously digging BMX biking and motocross, yielding a mostly black collection that creatively melded classic menswear archetypes with high-tech performance gear.

The designer opened his display with slim, three-button suits with drainpipe trousers, ergonomic seaming at the elbows and knees foreshadowing his latest fixation.

He went on to adroitly merge elements of highly technical motosports costumes with varsity jackets, hoodies, parkas, toggle coats and utility vests, in addition to classically tailored suits and topcoats.

Good luck if anyone dressed in one of these multifunction coats boards a plane before you: Gosh knows how long it will take for the guy to fish out his phone, book, water bottle and pen from the multiple leather cages, backpacks and zippered pouches incorporated into Watanabe’s jackets.

According to the brand, the designer was most interested this season in Innerraum, a Berlin maker of accessories incorporating elements of protective gear, adding up to something alien and sci-fi.

The show lacked Watanabe’s usual charm, replaced by something a little colder and gloomier. He’s reading the room correctly, though.

A pioneer doing multiple collaborations with specialist brands, Watanabe concluded his show with an array of looks done in collaboration with Levi’s, Carhartt, North Face, Champion, Alpha Industries and New Balance. There were some that intrigued and will lead you to Google, among them Haglöfs, Karrimor and Stepney Workers Club.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Junya Watanabe Man Took Inspiration From Motosports for Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

