×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa’s New NYC Store Is Packed With American Art

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

The South Korean designer presented a grunge-inspired collection that tore up his former codes.

View Gallery 39 Photos
View Gallery 39 Photos
Juun.J RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Juun.J

This season, Juun.J tore up his own rule book — and his denim, too. The South Korean designer emerged from the cocoon of last year’s quilted blanket coats with a slimmed down and shredded silhouette. It was a directional shift for Juun, who has long played with shape but kept his materials sacred. Set amongst the white pillars of the Arab World Institute’s basement, he built a temple to grunge.

Inspired by the era, Juun sent out destroyed looks in jeans, hoodies with holes, and ripped and re-sewn dresses. The designer said he wanted to show beauty in something old and damaged.

He imagined an atypical aesthetic and twisted take on value, on-trend as society rethinks the definition of beauty, and added a layer of Y2K discord. Miniskirts gave way to hip-baring bustiers, while midriff-exposing turtlenecks were roughly chopped. There was an emphasis on layers, with the hoodies-and-bomber combination the basis of several shapes.

Looks were accessorized with handbags flecked with large and dangerous-looking spikes, for the woman warrior to carry her copious amounts of eyeliner or perhaps use as a weapon.

Leather moto suits and biker jackets were distressed with paint, and a high-collared coat of flight jacket on top and tails in the back was an interesting twist. Faux-fur pieces were the one soft touch in this tough collection, and a bright blue puffer made of the material was a standout.

These were shapes and themes that Juun has mastered before, and while in line with the early Aughts’ oversized silhouette, felt a little heavy.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Juun.J RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad