×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa’s New NYC Store Is Packed With American Art

Loewe Men’s Fall 2023

"Less is more, but in a new way," said designer Jonathan Anderson, who unveiled another stunning, thought-provoking menswear collection.

View Gallery 48 Photos
View Gallery 48 Photos
Backstage at Loewe Men's Fall 2023 Vanni Bassetti/WWD

While many European designers went back to basics this season, Jonathan Anderson dares to explore the unknown in menswear — and it’s exhilarating to watch.

Here was another stunner of a Loewe men’s show — thought-provoking in its bluntness, unorthodox in its use of stiff materials like copper, pewter and vellum, and frequently chic in an otherworldly way.

In a fall season strong on tailored, woollen coats, Anderson’s were exceptional in their elongated slenderness, and even more intriguing when they were cut a little looser and buttonless, fronted by a deep V opening in which models rested one hand, as if their arm was in a sling.

René Magritte came to mind when a flaring outerwear garment, hammered from copper, came into view. Ditto the loose velvet shirt, worn open at the back like a hospital gown, leaving space for metal wings to escape. This is not a raincoat; this is not an angel.

White and red contact lenses worn by some of the models added eerie, disquieting moments to the show, set amid three large-scale paintings by American artist Julien Nguyen on a gleaming white set.

But overall it was uplifting to see so many experimental silhouettes, some with Renaissance airs, realized with such conviction, and finesse. Minimalist design still has plenty of gas in the tank when Anderson is at the wheel.

Crewneck sweaters bunched here and there at the side seams, creating bulbous new forms, while trench coats came padded and puffed up like the robes seen in Old Master paintings. One silvery top that bulged at the hem contained sand to create a new “modular” form.

Anderson carried over the winning après-workout vibe he unveiled at Loewe last season, filmy long johns shown in lieu of technical leggings.

In a post-show scrum, Anderson mused about finding new ways to interpret materials. “Hat makers making coats, book makers making clothing,” which explained his thick, hourglass coats and the crisp, paper-like shirts.

“I think menswear can be such an exciting platform, as a method of being able to trial things. I’m in this moment where I want to push the envelope,” he said. “I feel like shows should be used as a laboratory.”

Collection Gallery 25 Photos
Backstage at Loewe Men's Fall 2023
Backstage at Loewe Men's Fall 2023
Backstage at Loewe Men's Fall 2023
View Gallery

Indeed, Anderson thinks fashion “has never felt more exciting,” and that it’s heading again into modernity, but a more “peculiar” one than the straight-up ’90s version.

“I hope that we’re going into a period where it is about being uncomfortable in design, that we are trying to find something new,” he continued. “I do feel like less is more — but in a new way.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Hot Summer Bags

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Loewe's Fall 2023 Menswear Is Blunt, Stiff and Very Chic

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad