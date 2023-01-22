Ludovic de Saint Sernin RTW Fall 2023

Six years into his eponymous brand, Ludovic de Saint Sernin wanted to “take a minute to realize that he’s living his dream,” he said backstage after his Sunday morning show.

Not only has he grown his own cult following and weathered the pandemic as an independent label, but he’ll be making his debut as creative director of Ann Demeulemeester in March.

But he barely skipped a beat. With speakers blaring clips that proclaimed “sexy, glamorous, the best” and other soundbites of the young and successful, de Saint Sernin sent out a lineup that was structured by Instagram’s three-photo rows and the desire to achieve “the perfect grid.”

Out came series of triptychs around denim, his mermaid dresses, his all-over monogram and knitwear, which he said was repurposed from previous seasons. He also added fur-like frayed denim, a more craft-intensive side he’d fantasized about as a kid.

All this was speaking to his fans, which were plentiful on the benches, dressed in his body-beautiful wares despite the chilly morning.

The designer said he felt it was important to develop a wider range of product to match this “more grown-up” phase, multiplying the cuts for trousers or exploring categories like outerwear, albeit more suited for winters in Los Angeles than Paris.

And there were plenty of pieces that could also speak to a wider clientele like tailored shirting, to larger models who broadened the definition of the LDSS devotee.

In a moment where he’s about to reach a whole new audience in his new gig, it spoke of potential.