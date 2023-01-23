×
Maison Margiela's RTW Fall 2023

Couture Auctions Promise Bounty for Bargain Hunters

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

Maison Margiela’s RTW Fall 2023

Consider this high-energy show a sequel to John Galliano's couture film "Cinema Inferno."

Maison Margiela Men’s Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Maison Margiela staged its coed show at the tail end of men’s fashion week at its stately new headquarters on the Place des États-Unis in Paris. Guests were invited to follow a floor path of yellow footprints with the house’s telltale split-toe Tabi silhouette to discover an “immersive exhibition.”

It opened with a quirkily dressed couple driving a vintage American car through an atrium wall, moved on to nurse-like figures in hospital-scrub-green outfits stood a white latex room, and climaxed with scenes from the inscrutable road movie “Cinema Inferno” that Margiela creative director John Galliano had created for the Artisanal fall 2022 couture collection.

Consider the runway show that ensued five floors up as the sequel to “Cinema Inferno,” when that film’s “fugitive protagonists” Count and Hen had put down their guns and finished raising their family, sons and daughters equally comfortable wearing Western shirts, frothy dresses, infantile rompers, corsets and flaring opera coats.

“The offspring of Count’s aristocratic influence and the false pretentions of Hen’s upbringing, it is a cross-pollination embodied by the contemporary spirit of young rebels with a conscience,” the show notes explained. “The collection examines youth-centric ideas of customization and the re-contextualization of memories.”

It’s been a few years since Galliano has staged a proper runway show, and it was a treat to see models free their hips and facial muscles to portray intriguing characters that flirt, storm and sashay down the runway. Model Leon Dame, whose exaggerated, scissoring walk went viral after a Margiela show in 2019, this time twisted forward squinting, as if tightening into a fierce wind.

After a menswear season of pared-down looks, the eye raced to discern and appreciate the disparate elements — grunge, Hollywood glamour, showgirl glitz and cowboy grit — Galliano threw together in a practice he has branded “dressing in haste.”

The flaring coats were gorgeous in their enveloping stiffness and grandeur, some in bold chintz upholstery fabrics and others very soigné in rich cloqué fabrics. The tulle dresses and skirts, with random ruffles and collaged with other fabrics, were arresting in coloration and shape.

Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023
Maison Margiela RTW Fall 2023
It was harder to discern the menswear message, for Galliano long ago ditched binaries for something more freewheeling. There were handsome, oversized coats and plaid shirts with giant Pendleton labels amid the jumble of pencil skirts, short shorts, backward shirts, frilly blouses and Mickey Mouse T-shirts, part of an official collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.

This collection was also more Galliano than Margiela, harkening back to the British fashion maverick’s early heydays in London — and all the better for it: It dazzled with with dressmaking wizardry and rebellious energy in equal measure.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé's Fashion 'Renaissance'

Men's Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams' Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox's Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez's Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana's Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

