×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: January 19, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Givenchy Men’s Fall 2023

Business

South Korea Is Luxury’s Next Big Opportunity

Fashion

Why Sunnei Is Tweaking Its Business Model

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Maxime Simoëns was feeling melancholy but his collection was his most commercial since he pressed reset.

View Gallery 38 Photos
View Gallery 38 Photos
Maxime Simoens RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Maxime Simoens

Maxime Simoëns was in a melancholy mood for fall. Théodore Géricault’s painting “The Raft of the Medusa” — a nod to the current European migrant crisis — provided one of his main motifs for the season, worked in jacquard on a bomber jacket, printed in monochrome on fluid shirting, or on a hoodie printed with the text “Sur/Vivant” (a play on “survivor” and “living”).

Elsewhere, evoking a Victorian curiosity cabinet, butterflies and caterpillars talked of metamorphosis, a message that evoked the revival of his label in what was his third collection since its relaunch, informing feminine pieces like fluid viscose maxi-dresses and bow-necked blouses.

Color-blocked tailoring in rich natural fabrics, including the elastic-waisted pants he turned into a signature in his foray into menswear, as well as structured knits, provided a backbone for his androgynous register, offering some appealing wardrobe staples for fall in jewel and neutral tones in his most commercial collection since he pressed reset.

Each piece’s features a numbered label, part of the designer’s philosophy of cultivating rarity, and is produced in a maximum of 50 pieces. While his first two collections since relaunch featured repurposed elements from his men’s line, this one was all new — strong sales, especially Stateside, have exhausted any deadstock to hand.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Maxime Simoëns RTW Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad