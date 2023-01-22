Sacai Men’s Fall 2023 and Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

Chitose Abe sliced and draped and padded her way into fall with a co-ed collection inspired by the cult space exploration film, “Interstellar,” and created a hybrid wardrobe that she hopes will last long into the future.

The designer collaborated with Moncler and Carhartt on a collection that saw her add a dash of luxury, and sweetness, to rough-edged workwear – as in a powder blue Carhartt jacket — and a utilitarian edge to eveningwear, in the form a of a pleated gown with a neoprene jacket.

It could be overwhelming, and tricky, at times, what with all the straps and zips and layers and flaps of fabric, but there were some terrific colors and silhouettes that will certainly work eight months from now, if not in 80 years’ time.

Sacai is synonymous with hybrid garments, and there were plenty to see here, including a long Carhartt anorak with a white wooly lining and a layer of olive green quilting; padded lumberjack jackets with a swingy A-line shape; and a puffer-topped evening gown fit for an ice queen.

Pouf-sleeve dresses were short in the front, long in the back, and had zips to change the proportions. A powder blue jacket struck a perfect yin yang balance with bouclé at the front, and classic Carhartt cotton duck at the back.

Abe worked a host of chunky knitwear into the collection, too, creating ombre twinsets with vertical stripes in offbeat combinations such as powder blue, red and black, like the sunrise on a planet that’s yet to be discovered.