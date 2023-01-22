×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

KidSuper Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Hermès Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa is Back With a SoHo Boutique

Sacai Men’s Fall 2023 and Women’s Pre-Fall 2023

There were some terrific colors and silhouettes that will definitely work eight months from now, if not in 80 years' time.

View Gallery 64 Photos
View Gallery 64 Photos
Sacaï Men’s Fall 2023 and Pre-Fall 2023 Giovanni Giannoni/WWD

Chitose Abe sliced and draped and padded her way into fall with a co-ed collection inspired by the cult space exploration film, “Interstellar,” and created a hybrid wardrobe that she hopes will last long into the future.

The designer collaborated with Moncler and Carhartt on a collection that saw her add a dash of luxury, and sweetness, to rough-edged workwear – as in a powder blue Carhartt jacket — and a utilitarian edge to eveningwear, in the form a of a pleated gown with a neoprene jacket.

It could be overwhelming, and tricky, at times, what with all the straps and zips and layers and flaps of fabric, but there were some terrific colors and silhouettes that will certainly work eight months from now, if not in 80 years’ time.

Sacai is synonymous with hybrid garments, and there were plenty to see here, including a long Carhartt anorak with a white wooly lining and a layer of olive green quilting; padded lumberjack jackets with a swingy A-line shape; and a puffer-topped evening gown fit for an ice queen.

Pouf-sleeve dresses were short in the front, long in the back, and had zips to change the proportions. A powder blue jacket struck a perfect yin yang balance with bouclé at the front, and classic Carhartt cotton duck at the back.

Abe worked a host of chunky knitwear into the collection, too, creating ombre twinsets with vertical stripes in offbeat combinations such as powder blue, red and black, like the sunrise on a planet that’s yet to be discovered.

Collection Gallery 64 Photos
Sacaï Men’s Fall 2023 and Pre-Fall 2023
Sacaï Men’s Fall 2023 and Pre-Fall 2023
Sacaï Men’s Fall 2023 and Pre-Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Sacai Men's Fall 2023 and Women's Pre-Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad