Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Loewe Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Names Jackson Wang Brand Ambassador

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alaïa’s New NYC Store Is Packed With American Art

Sankuanz Men’s Fall 2023

Shangguan Zhe continued to artfully blend street culture and high fashion.

Sankuanz RTW Fall 2023 Dominique Maitre/WWD

Shangguan Zhe artfully melded street culture and high fashion in his fall collection, which had Eastern influences blended into the mix.

“For this season, we want to create a Sankuanz female [killer] image,” the Chinese designer explained, adding that the actress Lucy Liu also served as a muse.

A black widow inspired Zhe, as well, helping to amp up the femme fatale vibe and infusing the sultry looks shown on many models walking up and down a multilevel, rough-hewn abandoned concrete garage.

A black tuxedo jacket with roomy trousers was worn with a buddy-hugging black crop top, baring a midriff. A brown, fluid draped dress with a plunging neckline came cinched gracefully at the waist.

Another wraparound, brightly colored dress appeared printed with graffiti, an effect also noted on the hoodies and oversized track pants in popping colors.

Zhe’s blithe ability to mix sartorial and sportier looks, and a preponderance of dark colors with the pop of bright hues, was in part due to his use of crossover elements. A number of the garments’ backs had a radial shape, which is a rounded silhouette found in traditional Eastern clothing.

Most of Sankuanz’s accessories for fall, including  pointy shoes, cowboy boots, and bags, feature a dagger integrated into them.

The camo boilersuit and trousers had small spikes running down their legs, amping up the toughness of the military print. Much softer were the faux fur jackets in black or yellow.

Zhe continues to aim to integrate street style into high fashion, and each season — especially this one — he gets closer to that goal.

