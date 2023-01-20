×
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Steven Passaro Men’s Fall 2023

Steven Passaro looked to water as a conduit for his changing emotions.

Steven Passaro Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Steven Passaro

Steven Passaro continued to explore his sensitive side for fall, this season choosing water as his conduit — at times gently rippling, at others like waves of emotion crashing against the rocks.

His finely tailored wardrobe, worked in fabrics largely from LVMH’s Nonasource platform, featured the sharp silhouettes and the poetic trompe l’oeil details through which the young designer, part of the Sphere showroom at the Palais de Tokyo, continues to develop his signature.

Jacquard patterns were blurred as if viewed through liquid, while digital prints were given a contrasting background of teal green reminiscent of a still sea on a cloudy day. The diagonal pleat on his tailored pants, in places enhanced with contrast stitching, subtly evoked the slant of a rising breaker.

His embellishments included sparkling embroideries from India and sharply cut pleated tulle, both conjuring the raging waves, while a mesh of leather and acrylic beads formed a ripple-like net over the back of a structured jacket.

