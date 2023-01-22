Undercover Men’s Fall 2023

This collection had crafty flair, with glittering designs on denim, patches and poetry on baseball and bomber jackets and delicate beading on raincoats, trousers and beanies.

Jun Takahashi was certainly busy, covering the surface of an oversized bomber with more than 100 patches and tapping a poet to add literary flair to baseball jackets, with the mysterious words, “A Wolf Will Never Be a Pet.”

He added beads of many colors to the bottom half of an A-line trench and to jeans, hoodies and beanies. From afar, the beading looked like splatters of paint. Close up, it proved to be a delicate array of streaks and swirls that gave a soft edge to these hard-wearing, classic pieces.

There were more soft edges to come in the form of a khaki crinkled car coat and argyle sweater, both of which had been heat-treated for a lived-in look. A cluster of bright gingham jackets and coats had been spliced with sweatshirt fabric for an ultra-relaxed feel.

Accessories played a central role, with shaggy scarves like Muppet fur adding drama to sweatshirts. Beaded rose designs, with a vampirish drop of blood dripping from the petals, adorned leather gloves and berets.

Takahashi’s sparkling vampire motif, a bony hand with pointy blue fingernails that’s appeared in previous seasons, added punk flair to denim jackets and jeans — and a sinister edge to an otherwise sweet collection.