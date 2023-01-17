×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 17, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Giorgio Armani Men’s Fall 2023

Fashion

Schiaparelli Opens Permanent Store at Harrods

Business

Mark Weston Exits Dunhill After Five Years

Vtmnts RTW Fall 2023

Guram Gvasalia reworked patterns of clean wardrobe stables so they fit "any gender."

View Gallery 24 Photos
View Gallery 24 Photos
Vtmnts RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of VTMNTS/Gio Staiano

Since becoming creative director of Zurich-based fashion house Vetements at the tail end of 2021 — he was cofounder and chief executive officer before — Guram Gvasalia has acquired a zeal for fittings that borders on the obsessional.

He took this to a new zenith with the fall 2023 Vtmnts collection, unveiling it via the working snaps of his male and female fit models in the same garments, having meticulously adjusted the patterns so that each works “for all genders,” as he put it.

Gvasalia concentrated on tailoring and wardrobe essentials with a wink to the clean, subtly sexy minimalism exemplified by Calvin Klein in the 1990s.

“I wanted to do a collection with no gimmicks, no hidden agenda, no shock,” he said in a phone interview after dispatching photos of handsome trenchcoats, neat white shirts, roomy blazers, colorful varsity jackets and lean leather pants, largely free of logos and dramatic fashion flourishes. Instead of gaping holes at the knees of jeans, for example, there is a small slash, if any.

He also wanted gentler price tags, recognizing the hardship inflation and the looming recession will impose on many this year: Hence no splashy runway show, no pampered VIPs flown on private jets, no freebies for influencers, and no glitzy ad campaign, all the elements that are contributing elsewhere to nosebleed prices.

That said, he didn’t skimp on fabrics or manufacturers, using the finest Europe has to offer, in a bid to offer the best bang for the buck and “a collection that reflects the current times.”

Gvasalia describes Vetements and Vtmnts, a second brand introduced for spring 2022, as different as Prada and Miu Miu and vowed that the distinctions will become clearer with the next Vetements reveal — time, place and fit all TBD.

Collection Gallery 24 Photos
VTMNTS RTW Fall 2023
VTMNTS RTW Fall 2023
VTMNTS RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Hot Summer Bags

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vtmnts Created a Classic Wardrobe for Fall 2023 to Fit 'Any Gender'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad