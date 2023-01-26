×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: January 26, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Jean Paul Gaultier – Haider Ackermann Couture Spring 2023

Fashion

June Ambrose, Puma Debut First Collection

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: De Vilmorin to Head 2023 Hyères Festival Fashion Jury

Vuarnet Men’s Fall 2023

The resurrected brand continues to honor its heritage while moving forward.

View Gallery 19 Photos
View Gallery 19 Photos
Vuarnet Men’s Fall 2023 Courtesy of Vuarnet

French legacy brand Vuarnet has undergone a revival, now in its third season under designer Boramy Viguier.

He continues to explore the brand’s roots in mountaineering, creating winter gear for the intrepid explorers, be they urban or alpine.

For inspiration, Viguier looked to the slim silhouettes of midcentury skiwear to create a collection of knitwear. To cement the brand’s commitment to tradition, Viguier focused on textiles in 100 percent wool or wool cotton blends, which appeared in chunky knits produced at heritage factories in France. Pullovers come in blue and burgundy and are substantial yet sleek.

On the technical side, he continues to experiment with performance fabrics to create athletic gear, in smart puffer jackets and parkas. Eyewear has updated its science specs, with mineral performance lenses in yellow and pink, and what he calls “retro future,” replacing the leather elements of classic styles.

Viguier created what he calls a “fellowship” of athletes to help guide the brand’s development. Everest climber Dave Watson is a member and advised on glasses shapes.

Viguier said heritage customers were excited to have the brand back but they are attracting a new customer base. To wit, a presentation-slash-party at a Paris ice rink, complete with raclette and mulled wine, an event angled “really just to make the brand live.”

With his retro roots, Viguier continues to look forward.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Vuarnet Men's Fall 2023

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad