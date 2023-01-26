Vuarnet Men’s Fall 2023

French legacy brand Vuarnet has undergone a revival, now in its third season under designer Boramy Viguier.

He continues to explore the brand’s roots in mountaineering, creating winter gear for the intrepid explorers, be they urban or alpine.

For inspiration, Viguier looked to the slim silhouettes of midcentury skiwear to create a collection of knitwear. To cement the brand’s commitment to tradition, Viguier focused on textiles in 100 percent wool or wool cotton blends, which appeared in chunky knits produced at heritage factories in France. Pullovers come in blue and burgundy and are substantial yet sleek.

On the technical side, he continues to experiment with performance fabrics to create athletic gear, in smart puffer jackets and parkas. Eyewear has updated its science specs, with mineral performance lenses in yellow and pink, and what he calls “retro future,” replacing the leather elements of classic styles.

Viguier created what he calls a “fellowship” of athletes to help guide the brand’s development. Everest climber Dave Watson is a member and advised on glasses shapes.

Viguier said heritage customers were excited to have the brand back but they are attracting a new customer base. To wit, a presentation-slash-party at a Paris ice rink, complete with raclette and mulled wine, an event angled “really just to make the brand live.”

With his retro roots, Viguier continues to look forward.