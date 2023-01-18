×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: January 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Saint Laurent Men’s Fall 2023

Business

Jewelry, Fashion and Japan Boosted Richemont in Q3

Men's

Ones to Watch During Paris Fall 2023 Men’s Week

Wales Bonner RTW Fall 2023

The designer signaled her luxury ambitions with her first runway show in Paris.

View Gallery 33 Photos
View Gallery 33 Photos
Wales Bonner RTW Fall 2023 Courtesy of Wales Bonner

Grace Wales Bonner has trained her sights on the pinnacle of luxury, so it made sense that she should stage her first runway show in Paris on Place Vendôme, where you can’t toss a ball without hitting a diamond ring.

“It feels like the epicenter of luxury, and for menswear as well, I think it’s a particularly strong place and context to be shown in,” she said in a preview. “It’s always been my intention to get to this position and to be presenting the brand in Paris.”

While she’s presented collections online on the official Paris calendar, for her show in the 17th-century Hôtel d’Évreux, the London-based designer drew her inspiration from the City of Light with a coed lineup inspired by three figures who left their mark on its cultural scene: James Baldwin, Josephine Baker and the Maharaja of Indore.

The result was a debonair mix of upscale tailoring with sportswear-inspired elements: think a Jamaican soccer jersey, part of her ongoing partnership with Adidas Originals, paired with tuxedo pants and snakeskin boots. 

Wales Bonner’s identity is about bringing an Afro-Atlantic spirit to European luxury so in a way, there’s always a sense of hybridity and a meeting point between cultures and places,” she noted.

She channeled Baker’s insouciant allure with women’s slip dresses, in colorful knits or shiny black silk, and a skirt sprouting bands of thick raffia fringe. 

A nubby wool coat and a cream peacoat dotted with cowrie shells were perfect for strolling on the Left Bank in Baldwin’s footsteps, but Wales Bonner also catered to those who would rather stay indoors, with boudoir-inspired pieces that nodded to the maharaja’s mix of Art Deco sophistication and extravagance. 

Collection Gallery 33 Photos
Wales Bonner RTW Fall 2023
Wales Bonner RTW Fall 2023
Wales Bonner RTW Fall 2023
View Gallery

Her love of craftsmanship was reflected in the buttons and shells hand-embroidered on a tuxedo jacket, part of her ongoing collaboration with Savile Row tailor Anderson & Sheppard, and the raffia discs assembled into items like a split skirt for her and a long tunic top for him. 

Having won a raft of awards, including the LVMH Prize in 2016, Wales Bonner is well positioned to carve out a space in the French capital’s competitive luxury field — whether or not she ends up snagging a job with an established maison, as rumors have suggested. 

The designer is beefing up her women’s offering, and recently introduced footwear and jewelry. “I’m looking to strengthen the position of Wales Bonner within a luxury context,” she explained. This quietly confident showing was another step in the right direction.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Hot Summer Bags

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Grace Wales Bonner Makes Paris Debut With Place Vendôme Show

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad