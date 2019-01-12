Z Zegna Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Innovation was the key word at Z Zegna, where Alessandro Sartori showcased a high-tech, city-living experience. The world of urban cycling inspired the lineup, where a techno vibe resonated not only in the more sporty garments but also in the elegant pieces infused with sartorial attitude. “By controlling the whole supply chain, we are able to innovate from the creation of yarns to the development of the garments,” Sartori said.

Sleek silhouettes, laser cutting and thermo-stitched details highlighted the high-tech look of the collection. In keeping with the cycling mood, carrot pants featured straps on the legs, while jackets offered reflective inserts. The outerwear ranged from pieces crafted from three-layer fabrics or shiny gabardines offering insulation to a shearling style with the back worked in padded nylon. Jackets also incorporated batteries for recharging mobile phones using a wireless system. Z Zegna Techmerino Wash & Go technology returned in the collection across all the categories, while Sartori debuted the new Maze sneaker, featuring a magnetic closure and a special sole realized in collaboration with Vibram.