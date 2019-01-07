Galleries

It was a homecoming of sorts for Belstaff, which opened the doors to Belstaff House on Bond Street to present creative director Sean Lehnhardt-Moore’s first collection for the house.

“We are moving back and moving in,” said Lehnhardt-Moore, who aimed at revisiting the brand’s British heritage and adopting an evolution rather than revolution approach for his first collection, by staying focused on brand archetypes and subtly updating them.

The beauty was in the details here: A leather jacket that had a vintage, worn feel and featured contrasting dark brown and black panels; puffer jackets updated with bright pops of red, and a leather jacket left unlined and designed to look like a fluid shirt.

The idea was to keep the brand’s season-less, “not in fashion, not out of fashion” approach intact, as well as highlight the original grittiness and toughness of its aviator and motorcycle jackets.

Among the highlights were the brand’s popular Trialmaster jackets reworked in dark, rinsed denim and paired with jeans to create cool denim-on-denim looks; leather capes for women and oversize shearling jackets.

Lehnhardt-Moore also sprinkled a wider range of separates and accessories into the collection, from cozy double-faced check wool scarves, to kilts in the same pattern and knits featuring contrasting weaves.

The designer added that he sees potential in developing the accessories category further, to give customers a reason to come back for more frequent purchases and complement the core, outerwear offer that will remain “the fulcrum” of the brand.

“You have to understand that the brand personality alone will always be bigger than anyone who designs it,” he said.