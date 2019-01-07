Bianca Saunders Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Bianca Saunders is sticking to her comfort zone and aptly created her collection around the idea of “feeling comfortable in your own space,” as she focuses on growing her business. “I don’t want to push things too far where it becomes theatrical. I still want my clothes to be able to fit in a wardrobe,” she said of her neutral color palette.

She managed to make this black-and-white collection fresh and lively and showcased her mastery at manipulating classic pieces. Laddered knits tied the collection together, taking their form in ankle-length and knee-high socks, string vests and even a midi dress.

Two looks stood out in the sea of black clothing: A button-down brown shirt with wide-legged leather trousers, and a white-cotton-sweatshirt-and-track-pants combo. This riffed on the collection’s exploration of comfort, and the model sure looked at peace as he lounged back on his chair.

Eleswhere, Saunders played with ruching. This was seen on a pair of cropped trousers, a shiny black shirt and on a top and shorts plaid set that resembled pajamas. The designer said she’ll progress slowly to adding color, and is happy taking her time.