E.Tautz Men's Fall 2019

A trip to Brazil last year was the creative springboard for Patrick Grant’s E.Tautz collection for fall. Rich jungle hues of deep green, mineral reds and sandy ochres were the stars of the palette, balanced by indigo, black and white.

Oscar Niemeyer’s pavilions in Sao Paulo’s urban Ibirapuera Park inspired the line-up’s graphic elements.

“There are all these amazing concrete pavilions with lots of mad geometry, all really textured, and when you look at it you see angles in front of angles in front of angles,” said Grant after the show, adding that those glimpses through concrete columns inspired the technical fabric patches on sweatshirts and the fetching black and white barcode intarsia patterns in knits.

Tailoring, via Grant’s Savile Row enterprise Norton & Sons, looked great, especially in one jacket that almost shimmered as brick red morphed into indigo in a tweed check, and the forest green windowpane check jacket that came paired with emerald cord trousers based on a roomy Moroccan shalwar silhouette, a staple throughout, and a chunky green and ecru striped scarf.

There were plenty of neat little blouson jackets but Grant’s coats were the outerwear stars: one in a reworked version of a traditional herringbone that looked like cross-hatchings, and lovely car coat in soft blue checks worn with tweed blazer, a tee and ochre trousers, with another terifically chunky scarf, which Grant joked had been “knitted by a corgi in South Wales.”