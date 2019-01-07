Feng Chen Wang Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Feng Chen Wang’s debut show in London was ambitious — and auspicious. Of the 41 looks, there wasn’t one dud. She flexed her creative muscles by way of print, shape and texture, with a pale pink suit opening the show and setting the stage for the expert tailoring that was to come.

A range of jacket styles — including a technical ski jacket, one with dropped shoulders and a cropped denim number — all featured storm flaps. Underneath, she alternated between button-down shirts and tight turtlenecks with holes in them.

Wang wasn’t afraid to play with color, and a brushstroke print jazzed up some sportier styles such as puffer jackets. She sent a blanket-style puffer scarf down the runway along with a puffer that joined two models together, somewhat reminiscent of Comme des Garçons.

This was sportswear with a sophisticated twist. Track pants looked smart with a khaki sheen and voluminous legs and while a Converse collaboration yielded a boot-like style.

Tartan and plaid were sprinkled into the mix. While there were a lot of ideas, Wang deftly blended a range of innovative styles.