Chalayan Men's Fall 2019

Exploring the idea of escapism and transporting the body to new places, Hussein Chalayan came up with an elegant collection filled with origami-style folds, drapes, cutouts and pops of neon color.

He took inspiration from the great outdoors, and from sports such as skiing and horseback riding, working them into classic sartorial shapes.

There were short, sleeveless vests layered over topcoats with big, quilted or origami-style folded patch pockets and drapey, cutout trousers worn with knee-high rubber boots. Neon printed and micro-check puffer-style jackets with folds at the front should shake up the slopes and the après-ski hangouts with their cool shape and color.

Trousers came with elastic waists, and details such as thick seams or gentle folds down the front. Outerwear and knits were strong, as in a buttery black leather hoodie top and lineup of fine gauge neon bright turtlenecks in yellow and pink. On a neon note, models wore bright pink pops of lip color – meant to resemble ski block – on their lips, dovetailing with the escapist theme.