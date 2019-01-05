Iceberg Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

James Long has been having a ball tearing through Iceberg’s archives and mixing up the brand’s Lego-bright, wacky Eighties knits with his own British aesthetic. This season he spliced punk and giant puffers with Mickey Mouse, Italian tailoring and skiwear to great effect.

“It’s sort of punk-y mountain, going from Milan to visit the punks in the mountains,” said Long, his neck glittering with long gold chains. He was also inspired by the fashion crazes and cross-pollination that happened when English football fans traveled to Italy for soccer games in the Eighties – and came back showing off all their bright clothing.

The result was a happy mash-up of knits with bright zigzags, abstract snowflakes or Mickey Mouse’s ears picked out in sequins and big, bright Iceberg logos that were slapped across zip-front hoodies or around the sleeves of black bombers and long nylon jackets. Kilts came with flashes of bright logo prints in between in the red tartan.

Long also sent out a snazzy lineup of tailored outerwear, including a plasticized chiffon logo trench from the women’s pre-fall 2019 collection, and elegant wool overcoats adorned with colorful Iceberg lettering.

Bright headbands and bulbous ski goggles screamed Milan-in-St. Moritz, as did those flashy track suits in citrus zest shades.