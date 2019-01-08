Joseph Men's Fall 2019

Joseph is in a transitional period, between the exit of Louise Trotter and appointment of new creative director Susana Clayton, who is set to present her first collection during the spring 2020 season. But the brand’s clearly defined aesthetic codes meant that its design team could continue producing desirable, on-brand collections in the interim.

Its latest men’s range was filled with Joseph classics: roomy check coats, luxurious cashmere sweaters, knitted tracksuits and sleek tailoring in a range of warm hues from burgundy, to gray and navy.

There were also more fun, trend-led pieces sprinkled throughout the line, from long puffers that would make for great street-style moments to nylon tracksuits made cooler with the addition of a military-inspired large cargo pocket and printed, Seventies-style silk shirts.

Other highlights included sporty bombers made in more formal fabrics, such as pin-striped or herringbone wool, that captured the brand’s approach of blending tailoring with sportswear and creating clothes that can work around the clock.