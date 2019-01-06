Lou Dalton Men's Fall 2019

Galleries

Collection

Lou Dalton is all about keeping things real. She designs with the men who buy her clothes always in mind, keeping a sense of simplicity and practicality intact.

Her fall outing was no exception. Dalton delivered a range that oozed coziness: Intarsia knits came in warm, earthy hues and had a handmade feel to them; denim was slightly bleached, and tailoring was relaxed, as in a dark brown wool suit.

Outfits were accessorized with beanies and oversized scarves in bold patterns, inspiring a warm, cocooning feel, while classic, familiar pieces – striped shirts, check coats, simple T-shirts – were used as layers throughout the collection.

This no-fuss approach was informed by the socialist viewpoint of Azerian artist Tahir Salahov, who Dalton was drawn to for his celebration of the working man.

She, in turn, celebrated the men in her own community by casting friends, collaborators and clients as models.

“The idea is that the clothes I make these days are for real men, some of the guys modeling here actually buy my collection. They are the ones that have kept me here. They’ve always had my back,” said Dalton.