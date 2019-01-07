  View Gallery — 32   Photos


Oliver Spencer proved he’s in step with the times, with his fall collection telegraphing sustainability and inclusivity. On the sustainability front, a theme that continues from last season, the designer worked with eco-wools in seasonal colors such as green, navy and golden yellow.

With regard to inclusivity, Spencer cast his close friends yet again for the show that took place in a lecture hall at the Royal Academy of Arts. It felt like the first day of school, with freshmen carrying duffle and messenger bags and professors in cable-knit cardigans and double-breasted wool coats.

It was a commercially winning collection ranging from khaki trousers to plaid, straight-leg ones. A plethora of knitwear options was also one offer. Some of them had thumbholes at the cuffs.

Spencer paired bomber jackets with formal trousers to create a more casual-looking suit. A yellow sweater with a geometric design popped. This season, the designer focused on pushing boundaries with fabric. That said, he could also benefit from pushing boundaries of his own creativity.

Oliver Spencer Men's Fall 2019

32 Photos 

load comments