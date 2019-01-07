Oliver Spencer Men's Fall 2019

- Galleries
Oliver Spencer proved he’s in step with the times, with his fall collection telegraphing sustainability and inclusivity. On the sustainability front, a theme that continues from last season, the designer worked with eco-wools in seasonal colors such as green, navy and golden yellow.
With regard to inclusivity, Spencer cast his close friends yet again for the show that took place in a lecture hall at the Royal Academy of Arts. It felt like the first day of school, with freshmen carrying duffle and messenger bags and professors in cable-knit cardigans and double-breasted wool coats.
It was a commercially winning collection ranging from khaki trousers to plaid, straight-leg ones. A plethora of knitwear options was also one offer. Some of them had thumbholes at the cuffs.
Spencer paired bomber jackets with formal trousers to create a more casual-looking suit. A yellow sweater with a geometric design popped. This season, the designer focused on pushing boundaries with fabric. That said, he could also benefit from pushing boundaries of his own creativity.