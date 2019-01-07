Oliver Spencer Men's Fall 2019

It was a commercially winning collection ranging from khaki trousers to plaid, straight-leg ones. A plethora of knitwear options was also one offer. Some of them had thumbholes at the cuffs.

Spencer paired bomber jackets with formal trousers to create a more casual-looking suit. A yellow sweater with a geometric design popped. This season, the designer focused on pushing boundaries with fabric. That said, he could also benefit from pushing boundaries of his own creativity.