Phoebe English was thinking about sustainability this season. “I started the collection by working with the base of the material and just being really mindful about how it affects the environment,” she said of her men’s and women’s lines, which she showed together during London Fashion Week Men’s.

English used reclaimed fabrics in her women’s wear pieces in particular. She stuck to what worked best and presented a lineup of all-black pieces, which the designer said was what her clients gravitated toward. The all-black collection of patchwork skirts and coats channeled a “Witches of Eastwick” vibe. Up close, intricate details could be found, such as origami-style woven sleeves, gathered drop pockets and a gathered double neckline.

The men’s line featured gathered, elasticated cuffs on the sleeves and trouser legs. She paired black paneled trousers, with tops done in pink, rich blues and sunny amber.

She paid lots of attention to her materials, working with organic cotton and bamboo silk, working them into easy-to-wear cuts such as straight-leg trousers and boxy button down shirts or ones with high-neck mandarin or notched collars. It was a no-fuss, no muss and universally appealing men’s collection.